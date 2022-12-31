There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million.
Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
The other two were at a liquor store in Inglewood and a convenience store in San Bernardino Each ticket is worth $13,615.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 6, 9, 20, 22, 42 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $20 million.
The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.42 million, according to the California Lottery.
– City News Service