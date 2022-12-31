SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million.

Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.

The other two were at a liquor store in Inglewood and a convenience store in San Bernardino Each ticket is worth $13,615.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 6, 9, 20, 22, 42 and the Mega number was 3. The jackpot was $20 million.

The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.42 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service