SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 26, 32, 38, 45, 56 and the Powerball number was 1. The jackpot was $215 million.

The drawing was the 17th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.