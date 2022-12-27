SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is expected to grow to $215 million.

There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Monday were 17, 41, 47, 60, 61 and the Powerball number was 17. The jackpot was $201 million.

The drawing was the 16th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.