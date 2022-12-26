Christmas tree recycling in San Diego. Image from city video

Starting Monday through Jan. 23, San Diegans can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled for free.

The 49th annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program was kicked off at 10 a.m. at the Miramar Greenery on Convoy Street by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and representatives from the city’s Environmental Services Department.

Officials gave details about the program, which features 17 locations citywide where residents can drop off their trees.

“We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our drop-off locations within the city,” ESD Director Renee Robertson said. “Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar landfill, and it helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high-quality mulch and compost that residents can pick up for free at the Miramar landfill.”

Christmas tree drop-off sites include:

— Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive (lower parking lot);

— Cielo Drive at Woodman Street in Encanto;

— Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive;

— Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave. in Logan Heights;

— Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St.;

— Sea World Drive at Pacific Highway in Mission Bay;

— Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side) in Mountain View;

— Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive (Gloria Mesa parking lot) in Oak Park;

— Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St. in Ocean Beach;

— Montgomery Waller Community Park (lower parking lot, southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard) in Otay Mesa/Nestor;

— Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mount Soledad Road and Loring Street in Pacific Beach;

— Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 West Bernardo Drive in Rancho Bernardo;

— Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos;

— San Diego State University, Parking lot 17 off Alvarado Road;

— Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive;

— Tierrasanta Community Park, 11220 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. (pool parking lot);

— Standley Community Park (parking lot), 3585 Governor Drive in University City.

— City News Service