A Sprinter train operated by the North County Transit District. Photo courtesy NCTD

The North County Transit District announced the appropriation of $7 million in the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Project Funding for its SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement Project.

The funding, which was requested by Congressman Mike Levin (CA-49), will allow NCTD to further the modernization of signals on the SPRINTER corridor, an initial phase of the multi-year Corridor Service Improvement Project.

The project seeks to increase the speed and frequency of SPRINTER service with the ultimate objective of reducing the time between departures from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes.



“The SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement Project will transform North County’s east-west rail corridor by increasing the speed, frequency, and reliability of the SPRINTER,” said NCTD Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker. “This funding to modernize train signals is a first step toward achieving 15-minute frequencies and reducing local traffic.”



The $7 million in Community Project Funding for NCTD sets federal funding levels for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2023.



The SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement Project will be advanced in two phases to support increased SPRINTER speed and frequency. NCTD will first modernize the signal and communications systems along the SPRINTER corridor to improve safety, enhance community connectivity, and reduce service disruptions.



The SPRINTER serves as the backbone of NCTD’s transit system, linking riders to the BREEZE bus service and COASTER commuter rail. The SPRINTER Corridor Service Improvement Project will be executed in coordination with NCTD’s plans to transition to zero-emission rail operations and increase micro-transit options to provide efficient first and last-mile connections. NCTD is also in the process of advancing transit-oriented commercial and residential development at seven stations on the SPRINTER corridor.



For more information on NCTD’s redevelopment projects, please visit GoNCTD.com.

