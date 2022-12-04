There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million.
There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 11, 12, 15, 45 and the Mega number was 24. The jackpot was $12 million.
The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The next drawing is Wednesday. The MegaMillions jackpot is $354 million, with the next drawing on Tuesday.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.
– City News Service