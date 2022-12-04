Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $13 million.

There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, at Jimmie’s Market in Winterhaven, in Imperial County. It is worth $30,540, the California Lottery announced.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 4, 11, 12, 15, 45 and the Mega number was 24. The jackpot was $12 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The next drawing is Wednesday. The MegaMillions jackpot is $354 million, with the next drawing on Tuesday.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service