Photo via Pixabay

San Diegans have one day left to file a tax refund claim if owed by the county, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Tuesday.

“The holidays are quickly approaching, and every little bit helps, so we’re encouraging everyone to go to our website to find out if they are owed a refund,” McAllister said. “We’re doing all we can to reunite $1,056,186.10 in county refunds with its rightful owners.”

Residents can see if their name is on the list at sdttc.com.

According to a statement from the office, each year the treasurer-tax collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. Refunds owed could be a result of overpaid taxes or from other instances in which individual and organizations are doing business with or receiving services from the county.

These unclaimed monies include warrants/checks that remain uncashed for a period of more than six months — usually resulting from warrants/checks that are returned as undeliverable by the postal service.

After several years of no claim being received, the funds are returned to the county’s funds.

“With the cost of living what it is, and the holidays approaching, I’m sure people can use this money,” McAllister said. “My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego. The average refund is $755, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it.”

To view a list of the 1,398 unclaimed refunds, go to the treasurer-tax collector’s website or view a hard copy at any of the office’s physical locations — at the County Administration Center, in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos and Kearny Mesa.

Those who are owed money may follow instructions on the unclaimed money page of the website to file a refund claim by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, before the money is rolled into the county’s general fund.

They can also email claims to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877- 829-4732 for more information. Anyone can sign up to receive emails when new unclaimed money lists are posted.

“We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list,” McAllister said.

According to the office, the smallest refund amount available is $10, and the largest amount is $255,574. In the past five years, the office has refunded more than $383,300.

–City News Service