A couple strolls along the sidewalk at La Jolla Shores. Photo by Chris Stone

A sunny Sunday was in store for Southern California with overall temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year, but a cool upcoming week was forecast.

Temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be in the mid 60s, with overnight lows around 50. The valleys were expected to be around 70 with overnight lows in the 40s, the National Weather Service said. The mountains were expected to be around 60, dropping into the lower 40s overnight, and highs in the deserts will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s.

Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see some light showers Monday into Tuesday.

See more After a warm and windy end to November, we are looking at a widescale pattern change to ring in December! The @NWSCPC is highlighting a pretty stormy first week of December across much of the western United States. Do you prefer warm/sun or cold/precip? Let us know!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/AzwIgg01pm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 26, 2022

Westerly winds should begin to increase Monday afternoon over the mountains and deserts, and were expected to be quite strong over the desert mountain slopes, the NWS said.

A storm was predicted over the West Coast toward the end of the week.

Over the coastal waters, patchy fog and low clouds were expected Monday evening into Tuesday, with gusty winds up to 30 knots and choppy seas over the outer coastal waters. Conditions were predicted to be hazardous for small craft.

City News Service contributed to this article.