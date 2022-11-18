The NWS predicts high winds in parts of the county this weekend. Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

Forecasters issued a wind advisory for San Diego County valleys and mountains that begins early Saturday and continues through Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service alert covers parts of North and East County, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

East winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts of 40 to 55 mph. Winds will be strongest on the coastal mountain slopes and adjacent foothills.

The advisory extends from 3 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.

A red flag alert regarding fire danger has been issued just north of the region, affecting parts of Riverside and Orange counties. In those areas, northeast winds of up to 30 mph are expected, while humidity falls as low as 10%.

The conditions come in advance of the local forecast of Santa Ana winds, beginning Tuesday, intensifying Wednesday and beginning to wane over the Thanksgiving holiday.