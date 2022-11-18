Photo via Rancho Coastal Humane Society

As you enjoy your own Thanksgiving meal, remember no bones for Beagles, taters for

Tabbies, cheesecake for Chihuahuas, or pies for Persians this Thanksgiving.

That’s the warning being issued by your Rancho Coastal Humane Society. Common sense goes a long way when it comes to keeping pets safe (and keeping your carpet clean).

“We’re supposed to be smarter than our pets, but most of us still overeat during Thanksgiving,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “We understand there will be consequences for that second or third or fourth helping. Our dogs and cats just see all that food and eat until they’re sick.”

Van Zante said it’s up to us to control what our pets eat on Thanksgiving, so, “German chocolate cake is not for German Shepherds and Russian Blue cats don’t need Russian dressing. If you offer them food or if your pet can reach food left out, they’ll eat it. We need to be responsible for our pets, even if we make poor decisions for ourselves.”

A few simple rules to help keep pets safe on Thanksgiving:

* Make sure they have ‘Pet Food’ available.

* Keep the pets out of the kitchen.

* Remind your family and guests not to sneak food into your pets.

* No bones. (Cooked bones can splinter and puncture the digestive system.)

* DO NOT give your pets fat. (No gravy for Greyhounds.)

* No sweets, candy, or desserts. (No whipped cream for Whippets.)

* Do not “make a plate” for your pet. (No taters for Tabbies.)

* No booze, cider, sparkling water, etc.

“Curiosity really can kill the cat,” Van Zante said. “We are so blessed to have animals in our lives every day. Make sure your decorations are safe for pets. Take out the trash. Provide your pet with a place to hide away if it gets overwhelmed. That’s one day of caution for a lifetime of joy.”

He added, one woman told him, “I make a plate for my dog and that takes care of it.”, Then, while she was cleaning up barf, she realized that her guests were also giving her dog “just a bite”

The absolute last place you want to spend Thanksgiving day or the weekend is at the veterinary emergency hospital.

Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St., in Encinitas will be closed Thanksgiving Day but open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the holiday weekend. For more information call 760-753-6413 or visit www.sdpets.org.