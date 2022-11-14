Strong winds from Tropical Storm Kay arrive at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Santa Ana winds will buffet the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially down trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, forecasters said Monday.

The gusty conditions will kick in late Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Over the period, winds out of the northwest will reach sustained speeds of 25 to 35 mph across the county, with gusts up to 70 mph along the mountain slopes and below passes and canyons, the NWS reported.

Drivers, particularly those in motor homes, big rigs and other large vehicles, are advised to exercise extra caution while traveling through areas hit by the highest winds whipped up by the Santa Ana system.

The gusty conditions will weaken Thursday before fading away completely toward the end of the workweek, according to meteorologists.

–City News Service