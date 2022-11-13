Handmade wooden toys. Photo Courtesy San Diego Fine Woodworkers

Santa and his many elves at the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association have been getting ready for the annual two-day holiday gift sale on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, in their recently renovated and expanded shop in the Miramar area.

The sale hours are 9.a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 18, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5360 Eastgate Mall, Suite E.

The talented local elves have made some 2,000 hand-crafted items from unique cutting boards to wine bottle carriers. Each item at the sale was crafted in San Diego,

The annual benefit sale is part of a larger story as increasing numbers of residents from San Diego’s diverse community take up woodworking as a creative outlet.

It’s no longer an old men’s club. In fact, more than 40% of the culb’s new members are women.

So, the machine tools have been silenced and the normal work areas transformed into a Holiday Bazaar — full of hand-made wooden treasures such as jewelry boxes, ornaments, cutting boards and much more.

The Fine Woodworkers, by the way, is the same group that you see at the San Diego County Fair’s annual Design in Wood competition and exhibition.

Proceeds from the sale help fund operation of the member shop and allow the group to offer skill-building classes to increase and promote new membership.