Sandbags protect a home from flooding. Photo via @CityofSanDiego Twitter

The city of San Diego is gearing up for this week’s rainstorm by taking a series of protective measures, while also urging residents to take action to safeguard their homes, especially those in flood-prone areas.

On Monday, the city’s Stormwater Department began placing temporary “no parking” signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues, according to the city.

See more With a storm on the horizon, remember irrigation is prohibited during and within 48 hours of a rain event 🌧️ ☂️ For more information about water use restrictions, visit https://t.co/CGOg2eDvBE pic.twitter.com/qCGMEHckFd — City of San Diego (@CityofSanDiego) November 7, 2022

Officials said San Diego residents can prepare for the rain and help reduce the risk of flooding near their homes and properties by:

sweeping and picking up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near homes

keeping lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection and placing each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb

proactively turning off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

knowing the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur

slowing down and not driving, riding or walking through flood waters

According to the city, during the rain, crews from the city’s storm patrol will be actively monitoring areas throughout the city and responding to incidents such as temporary flooding and downed trees and branches.

Sandbags are also available in limited supply and can be picked up at nine recreation centers located in each City Council district. Residents with identification showing proof of residency can receive up to 10 empty sandbags.

As the sandbags are not pre-filled, residents are encouraged to also plan to buy sand at local hardware stores, landscape suppliers or wherever else sand can be purchased. Sandbags are available at the locations listed below only Monday through Friday from 1 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 p.m.

Council District 1 – Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive

Council District 2 – Robb Athletic Field, 2525 Bacon St.

Council District 3 – Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

Council District 4 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive

Council District 5 – Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Council District 6 – North Clairemont Recreation Center, 4421 Bannock Ave.

Council District 7 – Allied Gardens Recreation Center, 5155 Greenbrier Ave.

Council District 8 – San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road

Council District 9 – City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.

Residents can report events, such as flooding or downed trees, by using the Get It Done app or by calling 619-527-7500. If it is a life-threatening emergency, call 911. More information and resources on how to properly prepare before a storm are available on the city’s Storm Preparedness page.

City News Service contributed to this article.