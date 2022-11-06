Flooding in San Diego County. Photo via @NWSSanDiego

One last day of tranquil weather was in store for San Diego County Sunday in advance of a Pacific storm set to bring widespread precipitation and gusty winds in the coming week, the National Weather Service said.

Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night. The storm was on track to bring heavy rainfall as well as gusty south and southwest winds on Tuesday, the NWS said.

Total precipitation was predicted to be 2-4 inches in the San Diego County mountains, 1-1.75 inches for coastal and valley areas, 0.50-1.00 inch for the high deserts and 0.25-0.75 for the lower deserts.

The forecast remains locked in on significant rainfall across #SoCal with the heaviest occurring Tuesday morning-Tuesday night. It looks warmer, so snow totals were lowered quite a bit for the mountain communities. Winds will crank up with the windiest day being Tuesday.

As the storm dives south on Tuesday, an atmospheric river was expected to move into the region and deliver more widespread, heavier rainfall through Tuesday night while southwest winds simultaneously increase. Colder air was expected to move in Tuesday night through Wednesday with snow levels lowering.

The showers should lessen in coverage throughout Wednesday as the storm departs to the east.

Temperatures in San Diego were predicted to be in the mid-60s throughout the week, with lows dropping from around 60 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to 50 Wednesday and the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

No marine weather hazards were expected through Monday, but gusts up to 30 knots are possible Tuesday. Seas were predicted to build as well, possibly to 6-8 feet. Conditions Monday night through Wednesday could be hazardous to small craft.

City News Service contributed to this article.