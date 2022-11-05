The historic Rotary International clock in Liberty Station. Photo by Chris Jennewein

Daylight Saving Time for 2022 ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, in California, with clocks resetting to 1 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

The change offers an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a reminder to make sure smoke detectors have fresh batteries and — especially this year — that sprinklers aren’t wasting water.

California is in the midst of a historic drought, and outdoor watering accounts for more than half of a typical household’s water use.

“This is a great time to make sure irrigation systems are working properly and delivering the right amount of water,” said Jeff Stephenson, a water resources manager for the San Diego County Water Authority.

“After three years of drought, using water efficiently and eliminating water-wasting practices is a critical part of preserving more of our precious supply,” he added.

California and most other states will “fall back” to Standard Time on Sunday. Only Hawaii, most of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not change with the rest of the country as they are always on Standard Time.

Arizona opts out of Daylight Saving Time as an energy-saving measure for the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson, while Hawaii and other islands near the equator do not experience large variations in daylight.

The Automobile Club of Southern California warns drivers to be on the lookout for children and other pedestrians, since it will be dark an hour earlier in the evenings.

If you’re not sure about the correct time, visit Time.Gov for the official word from the U.S. Naval Observatory‘s “master clock.”