A woman wearing a dress depicting an American flag is seen on the Pacific Beach. REUTERS/Bing Guan

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting mild weather for the Independence Day weekend, with clear skies for fireworks on Monday night.

High temperatures at the beaches will range from the high 60s to mid 70s throughout the holiday weekend. There will be early morning and late evening fog, but mostly clear skies.

Highs inland will range from the 70s to 80s, with only the deserts experiencing hot weather.

“A cooling trend will continue through Monday as a trough of low pressure strengthens off the West Coast,” the weather service said, adding, “Quite a change from the recent heat!”

The only development to mar the weekend is fire weather conditions in the mountains and deserts on Friday afternoon thanks to gusty winds and low humidity.

A warming trend will begin after the holiday, with monsoonal thunderstorm activity potentially returning for next weekend.