Much of the region will feel the heat through Tuesday, with evening thunderstorms likely in some mountain and desert areas through mid-week.

A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday in San Diego County valleys, including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in those areas are expected to be in the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100 degrees.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service warned.

Forecasters also reminded people to never leave young children and pets should in vehicles “under any circumstances” and to take extra precautions if working or spending time outside.

The NWS noted that monsoonal moisture building over the area will bring the chance of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms to mountain and desert areas through Tuesday.

An isolated thunderstorm on Sunday over southeastern San Diego County produced 17 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and 94 in-cloud flashes in about 30 minutes, forecasters said.

“Wednesday thunderstorm chances begin to decrease as a trough of low pressure approaches the West Coast, drying out the atmosphere and cooling conditions into the holiday weekend,” according to the NWS. “Night and morning low clouds and fog expected each day near the coast.”

– City News Service