Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased Sunday for the 11th consecutive day, dropping a half-cent to $6.276.

The average price has dropped 9.7 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 6.9 cents less than one week ago but 25.8 cents more than one month ago and $2.019 higher than one year ago.

The price drops are the result of increased supply stemming from Southland refineries reporting their second-highest California-blend gasoline production levels of 2022 and economic concerns pushing down the price of oil, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the 12th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $4.90. It has dropped 11.6 cents over the past 12 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday.

The national average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases. It is 8.3 cents less than one week ago but 30 cents more than one month ago and $1.808 higher than one year ago.

–City News Service