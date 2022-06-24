A surfer at Windansea. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diegans can expect relatively cool weather at the beaches, but hot weather inland this weekend and increased wildfire danger, the National Weather Service said.

“High pressure will bring warm weather to SoCal through early next week, with temperatures peaking Sunday and Monday,” the weather service said. “Hot temperatures will occur for inland areas, while onshore flow and a shallow marine layer will keep coastal areas cooler.”

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be 75 to 80 along the coast, in the mid to high 80s inland and through the valleys, in the 90s in the mountains. and around 110 in the deserts.

The weather service said warm, dry weather will create near-critical fire weather conditions in the mountains and deserts.

A cooling trend is expected to begin mid to late next week.