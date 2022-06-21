Courtesy of Harrah’s Resort Southern California

Harrah’s Resort Southern California announced this month it is celebrating Pride month with offers and deals throughout June and July.

Among the offerings are a retreat room package, a Pride cabana and celebratory food and drinks. Here’s a breakdown of what the resort is offering:

Rainbow Retreat Room Package : This package includes one (1) luxury room and two (2) cocktails at Dive with offer code MKP2D.

: This package includes one (1) luxury room and two (2) cocktails at Dive with offer code MKP2D. Pride Vibe Cabana : Enjoy the pool in Funner with an exclusive cabana package. The Pride Vibe Cabana includes two (2) rainbow pool floats, two (2) rainbow necklaces, two (2) rainbow streamers and two (2) Dive tumblers with offer code MKP2D.

: Enjoy the pool in Funner with an exclusive cabana package. The Pride Vibe Cabana includes two (2) rainbow pool floats, two (2) rainbow necklaces, two (2) rainbow streamers and two (2) Dive tumblers with offer code MKP2D. Rainbow Pancakes : Indulge in homemade pancakes topped with Freses con Crema, Maple Syrup and whipped cream from ‘ritas Cantina on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch.

: Indulge in homemade pancakes topped with Freses con Crema, Maple Syrup and whipped cream from ‘ritas Cantina on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch. Love & Pride Cocktail: Sip up on a special concoction made with a butterfly Pea Flower infused Titos Vodka, fresh lemon, and garnished with colorful micro flowers and mint. Available at all bars and the casino floor.

For more information, go to harrahssocal.com/.