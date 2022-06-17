Courtesy photo

San Diego families can expect a day of fun this month at Liberty Station. Subaru’s “Great Big Family Play Day” presented by Pipette, and hosted in partnership with SoCalMoms, will take place on Sunday, June 26 featuring local programs, family brands and entertainers, arts and crafts, rides, food, specialty exhibits and more.

“Great Big Family Play Day is the only family music festival tailored to young families with all the amenities you need plus free parking,” said organizer Tracy Fredkin. “Each year, we bring back popular activities as well as add new exciting exhibits.”

Fredkin said guests can expect all pits, bubbles, bounce zones, water and sand play, arts and crafts, characters, live kids music all day, music stations, obstacle courses, mini-golf, laser tag, big and small inflatables, sweet treats, food trucks, make your own sample box stations, big gear giveaways and family bingo.

The entertainment lineup for this year includes The Story Pirates, The Beat Buds, Twinkle Time, a Best of Summer Gear Show, plus local performances.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. For more details, go to GreatBigFamilyPlayDay.com/san-diego.