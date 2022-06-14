Sunset at La Jolla Shores beach. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diegans can expect a two-day heat wave to affect the region from the inland valleys to the deserts before cooler weather on the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

“Strengthening high pressure aloft will bring warming through Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a low pressure system that will bring stronger onshore flow with cooling for Friday into the weekend,” the weather service said.

Highs on Wednesday will be 70 to 75 near the coast, 75 to 80 inland, 78 to 83 in the western valleys, 89 to 94 near the foothills, 87 to 94 in the mountains and 104 to 109 in the deserts.

The heat, gusty winds and low humidity will cause near-critical fire weather conditions on mountain slopes and in the deserts.

Southern California has experienced a number of wildfires over the past week due to heat and drought conditions in rural areas.