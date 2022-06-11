Hollandia Park in San Marcos. Photo by Hoa Quach

Are your kids over the neighborhood park? Check out these new playgrounds in the region.

Bud Williamson Park at 530 Grapevine Lane, Vista

This North County favorite has been a hit with my kids who love the new playground, equipped with slides, swings (including accessible swings), climbing structures and a rolling slide. Visitors can also expect fitness stations, restrooms, shaded seating and a beautiful trail. This is a great park even during the hot days as you’ll often get a nice breeze.

4S Ranch Community Park at 16118 4S Ranch Parkway, San Diego

This established park recently got a revamped with new rubber flooring at the playground. If your kid loves the sand – you’ll appreciate the sand, which is contained in a separate area complete with diggers. There are also covered picnic tables and restrooms, making it a perfect spot for an afternoon of fun.

Hollandia Park at 12 Mission Hills Court, San Marcos

Near the Hollandia Dairy factory is the Hollandia Park, which reopened with a beautiful, red playground. The multi-leveled structure offers climbing, hidden animal pictures and other interactive areas for kids. Our favorite part about this park are the swings for two riders!

Fairbrook Neighborhood Park at 12442 Rue Fontenay Court, San Diego

Earlier this year, officials celebrated the opening of a $6 million, 3.4 acre park in Scripps Miramar Ranch. The park features a playground, plenty of open space and a sports plaza. If you’re playing late with the kiddos, you’ll appreciate all the lights surrounding the park.

Ildica County Park at 8604 Ildica Street, Spring Valley

This park, which is only about a month old, is a half-acre of fun! Aside from the covered playground, visitors can expect an exercise station, a community garden and plenty of open space. Turn the park visit into a lesson on plants as the park features 22 native trees, oaks and more.

These are my picks for new playgrounds in San Diego County. What are your favorite, new playgrounds? Tell us in the comments.

San Diego Moms is published every Saturday. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.