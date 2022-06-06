A heat wave will bring blazing temperatures to the San Diego County deserts this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said high pressure aloft will build over the Southwest and result in hot weather over inland areas, especially the second half of the week continuing through Sunday.

But onshore flow will continue near the coast with occasional night and morning low clouds and just moderately warm weather.

See more An ⚠️ Excessive Heat Watch ⚠️ has been issued for the deserts, valid Thursday through Sunday. This is the first significant heat wave of the summer with widespread triple digit temperatures in these areas, reaching as high as 117 degrees in the low deserts on Saturday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/o61nsVHWyr — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 6, 2022

High temperatures along the coast Tuesday are predicted to reach 75 degrees, 77 to 82 inland, 79 to 84 in the valleys, 85 to 90 near the foothills, 83 to 93 in the mountains and 107 to 112 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

The weather service issued an excessive heat warning that will be in effect from Thursday morning through Sunday in the deserts.