City residents and out-of-town visitors flock to Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Seasonal temperatures were predicted to continue in San Diego County through Monday, followed by warming inland this week as the marine layer retreats, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

A periodic coastal eddy was expected to maintain areas of night and morning low clouds and patchy fog along the coast, while skies remain fair inland, the NWS said. The marine layer was about 3,000 feet deep Sunday morning with a slightly thicker cloud layer than Saturday.

Indications were for mostly sunny skies by late Sunday morning, although some low clouds may linger at the coast into the afternoon.

See more Have we mentioned the big warm up yet? High temps will steadily increase through the week, peaking Fri for the mountains westward and Sat for the deserts. If you have outdoor plans later in the week, it's time to start thinking about modifying them. pic.twitter.com/W9gShryemC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 4, 2022

Gusty westerly winds in mountain passes and deserts Sunday afternoon and evening were predicted to weaken after Monday, forecasters said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 68 to 73 degrees, 74 to 79 in the western valleys, 78 to 83 near the foothills, 76 to 86 in the mountains and 101 to 106 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

At the county’s beaches Sunday, a long-period southwest swell could generate surf of three to six feet, along with a high rip current risk. The surf should gradually lower late Sunday through Monday.

A warming trend could begin on Tuesday and continue into next weekend. Temperature increases may be more pronounced inland while areas near the coast may be somewhat moderated by the continued — albeit reduced — marine layer.

Saturday might be the hottest day of the week for most areas, with inland valley highs from the mid-80s to the upper 90s or low triple digits. Temperatures in the high deserts could be in the low 100s and from 110 to 115 in the lower deserts.

City News Service contributed to this article.