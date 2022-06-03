La Jolla Cove on a cloudy day. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a deep marine layer west of the mountains this weekend, with low clouds and patchy morning and evening fog.

The agency said coastal eddy conditions will result in “a marine layer west of the mountains, with low clouds and inland fog nights and mornings.”

High temperatures along the coast Saturday are predicted to reach 73 degrees, 71 to 76 in the valleys, 75 to 80 in the foothills, 72 to 82 in the mountains and 99 to 104 in the deserts, according to the weather service.

Strong westerly winds will prevail over wind-prone mountain passes and deserts each afternoon and night through the weekend, the agency said.

At the beaches, a south-southwest swell from 220 degrees with a 16-18 second period will generate surf of 3 to 5 feet on Saturday, with the highest surf on south and southwest facing beaches.

Weak high pressure builds next week, bringing gradually warmer weather and diminishing the marine layer, forecasters said.