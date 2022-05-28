San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires. Photo by Chris Stone

Bishop Robert McElroy of the San Diego Roman Catholic Diocese was elevated to cardinal Sunday — and would be eligible to be elected pope someday.

Pope Francis, 85, named McElroy — the only American — and 20 others to the honor of the red hat at the end of his weekly prayer from a window in the Apostolic Palace overlooking the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Square.

McElroy, 68, will stay in San Diego — as its first cardinal.

In a statement, McElroy said he was “stunned and deeply surprised by the news” — which the diocese said came via a phone call at 3 a.m. San Diego time.

“My prayer is that in this ministry I might be of additional service to the God who has graced me on so many levels in my life,” he said. “And I pray also that I can assist the Holy Father in his pastoral renewal of the Church.”

McElroy thanked his family, the priests and women religious “who helped to form me,” and the “Catholic community of San Diego and Imperial Counties, whom it is my privilege to lead.”

McElroy “has been among the most vocal champions of Pope Francis’ pastoral agenda among the U.S. hierarchy, frequently echoing the pope’s prioritization of environmental concerns, migration and a more welcoming approach to LGBTQ persons,” said the National Catholic Register.

San Francisco-born Robert Walter McElroy will formally receive his red hat Aug. 27 at a ceremony known as a consistory.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago told the National Catholic Register he was “both happy and yet not really surprised” about McElroy.

“He is one of the most gifted bishops in the United States, and I think that his nomination today is a sign of the esteem that he has in the life of the church, which is held by the Holy Father,” Cupich said.

In making McElroy a cardinal, Francis passed over the conservative archbishops of San Francisco and Los Angeles, two large cities that traditionally had cardinals in the past. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez is president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

See more New cardinal, Bishop Robert McElroy, is firmly opposed to denying communion to pro-choice politicians saying the Eucharist must not be weaponised for political ends. The Pope’s appointment of McElroy sends a strong message to the US hierarchy…https://t.co/pJ0FHRVe9l — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) May 29, 2022

Besides Cupich and McElroy, U.S. cardinals now number seven, including Daniel Nicholas DiNardo (Galveston–Houston), Timothy Michael Dolan (New York), Wilton Daniel Gregory (Washington), Seán Patrick O’Malley (Boston) and Joseph William Tobin (Newark).

Six Americans are retired cardinals, including Roger Michael Mahony of Los Angeles.

Once again, Francis passed over archbishops of major cities that traditionally had cardinals before his election in 2013, preferring to appoint men in far-flung places where the church is small or growing and more vibrant than in Europe.

After the Aug. 27 ceremony , Francis will have appointed about 83 of the some 133 cardinal electors, increasing the possibility his successor will be a man reflecting his position on key issues.

By then Francis will have appointed about 63% of cardinal electors, further boosted their presence in the developing world, and again loosened the grip of Europe on the College of Cardinals.

According to one site, the Latin and Eastern churches of the Catholic Church boast some 5,600 living bishops.

See more At the end of his Regina Coeli address today, Pope Francis announced he will create 20 new cardinals, including Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego at a consistory to be held August 27 pic.twitter.com/MEHHpTOPC3 — Junno Arocho Esteves (@arochoju) May 29, 2022

In 2019, Francis named McElroy one of two Americans to attend the Vatican’s Synod on the Amazon region, “which opened up discussions on celibacy requirements for the priesthood and the possibility of restoring the ministry of women to the diaconate,” the Register noted.

See more Auguri to Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego, nominated as Cardinal by the Holy Father @Pontifex today. Graduate of the Jesuit School of Theology at @SantaClaraUniv and the Pontifical Gregorian University, moral theologian, and an expert on John Courtney Murray. Also…. pic.twitter.com/fKoaXrUnDl — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) May 29, 2022

“I’m in favor of it,” McElroy told NCR at the time on the question of female deacons. “My view on it is [that] women should be invited into every ministry or activity we have that’s not doctrinally precluded.”

Crux, a Catholic news outlet once part of The Boston Globe, said cardinals also serve as key papal advisers, with their selection signaling the path a pontiff wants the church to take.

Last November, McElroy had coronary bypass surgery. He recovered and made his first public appearance in mid-January at the 10th annual March for Life, an anti-abortion event.

Weeks after Donald Trump was inaugurated president in 2017, McElroy gave “one of the most powerful speeches I’ve ever heard to a group of grassroots organizers and religious activists,” said John Gehring in Commonweal magazine.

See more Congratulations to Bishop Robert McElroy of the @DioceseSanDiego on his elevation to the College of Cardinals. Bishop McElroy is a regular contributor and has won three Catholic Press Awards for his writing in @americamag. @CM_Association https://t.co/MtGvDUeWGV — Matt Malone, S.J. (@Americaeditor) May 29, 2022

He spoke at the World Meeting of Popular Movements in Modesto, and Gehring wrote: “McElroy has quickly emerged as one of the most respected intellectual leaders of the Catholic Church in the United States with his incisive essays and speeches on immigration, inequality, the threat of white nationalism and the church’s obligation to confront Islamophobia.”

Besides McElroy, these Cardinal Electors under 80 will be able to enter a conclave to elect the next pope after Francis dies or retires.

Archbishop Arthur Roche (British) — Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik (South Korean) — Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy

Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga (Spanish) — President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State

Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline — Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille, France

Bishop Peter Okpaleke — Bishop of Ekwulobia, Nigeria

Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner — Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil

Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão — Archbishop of Goa and Damão, India

Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva — Archbishop of Dili, East Timor

Bishop Oscar Cantoni — Bishop of Como, Italy

Archbishop Anthony Poola — Archbishop of Hyderabad, India

Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa — Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília, Brazil

Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr — Bishop of Wa, Ghana

Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye — Archbishop of Singapore

Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores — Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción, Paraguay

Archbishop Giorgio Marengo (Italian) — Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

New cardinals over 80:

Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal— Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena, Colombia

Archbishop Lucas Van Looy — Archbishop Emeritus of Gent, Belgium

Archbishop Arrigo Miglio — Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari, Italy

Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. — Professor of Theology

Msgr. Fortunato Frezza — Canon of Saint Peter’s Basilica

Reuters contributed to this report.