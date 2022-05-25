A surfer leaves the waves at sunset near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Temperatures will be going for a bit of a roller coaster ride the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

Warmer temperatures will continue through Thursday with the exception of low clouds and patchy fog near the coast which will mitigate the warming trend.

High temperatures along the coast Thursday are predicted to reach 70 degrees, 69 to 74 inland, 71 to 76 in the western valleys, 78 to 83 near the foothills, 79 to 88 in the mountains and 101 to 106 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

See more Temperatures will be going for a bit of a roller coaster ride the next several days! Very warm weather will continue through Friday away from the coast, then a gradual cooldown for the #MemorialDayWeekend and into the middle of next week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NVXFqSDUly — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 25, 2022

The trend then flips to cooler and cloudier weather conditions starting Friday and lasting through much of the weekend.

The strongest winds will occur over the mountain ridgelines, below mountain passes and into the desert foothills.

Elevated fire weather conditions will also be present in these areas due to low humidity each afternoon, combined with rounds of gusty winds, forecasters said.