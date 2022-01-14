A pleasure boat on Mission Bay. Photo by Chris Stone

The San Diego area can expect gusty Santa Ana winds, high surf and a slight chance of rain this weekend, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

“A few light showers are possible late tonight into Saturday morning along and west of the mountains,” the agency said Friday. “Little rainfall accumulation expected.”

Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are forecast to peak on Saturday and become lighter on Sunday. The chance of rain on Saturday is 20%.

Highs Saturday will be 67 to 72 along the coast, 69 to 74 inland, 54 to 60 in the mountains and 68 to 73 in the deserts.

Surf of 4 to 7 feet is expected through the weekend, with a high risk of rip currents on Saturday.