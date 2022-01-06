Courtesy of Monster Jam

The action-packed Monster Jam show is returning to San Diego’s Petco Park this month after taking a hiatus because of the pandemic.

The event, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 15 and Sunday, Jan. 16, will feature world-class male and female athletes driving 12,000-pound trucks in various competitions, including freestyle, skills, donuts and racing. Fans can expect to see backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

Jim Koehler, a Michigan native who has been driving for 25 years, said he’s thrilled to return to San Diego to reunite with fans. Koehler, whose son, Chris, is also a driver, said attendees can plan for plenty of fun memories.

Driver Jim Koehler. Courtesy photo

“I have my whole team with me this season so fans can expect a lot of carnage and craziness from TeamScream,” he said. “Plus, a lot of great family memories from their experience at the pit party because my team loves interacting with the fans. I hope they can handle all of the excitement. Can’t wait to see them and hear their cheers.”

In its 30th season, the event will also host a “Pit Party” to allow fans to meet drivers and crews and see trucks up close. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.com.