Coastal Roots Farm, a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas, announced it will celebrate Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish New Year of the Trees, on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., invites guests to dig into Shmita through shrubs, shrooms and soil. The event will feature hands-on activities for all ages, such as Food Forest tree maintenance, climate change education, delicious local food, and drinks, and more. A Kid Zone will also be hosted with Tu B’Shvat themed crafts, stories, and microscope activities.

Food Forest Tours will feature chickens, silvopastures, and microclimates. As participants explore the Farm, local vendors, including a libation station for 21+ attendees, will be there to serve fresh food and drinks. Live music by Coral Bells will also be included at the event for guests to enjoy.

The Pay-What-You-Can Farm Stand will also be open to offer fresh, organic produce for all community members.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $18 per adult, $9 per child, or pay-what-you-can, as Coastal Roots Farm has a mission of nourishing and uplifting the community. All donations fund the Farm’s various programs. Due to limited capacity, pre-registration is required. To register or to find more information about the event, go to CoastalRootsFarm.org.