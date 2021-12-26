A man snowboarding in falling snow at the Mountain High resort north of Ontario. Photo credit: Courtesy of Mountain High

Skiers and snowboarders can expect fresh snowfall and clear weather at winter resorts before new storms move through in the coming week.

Mountain High in Wrightwood reported 5 inches of new powder at its base and 10 inches at its peak on Sunday morning.

“Today is expected to be clear and epic. We’ve got back-to-back storms headed our way so get ready. The majority of the mountain is open and 40% of trails have been groomed,” the resort wrote on its website.

Those headed to Snow Summit and Big Bear in the San Bernardino National Forest can expect between 4-6 inches of new snowfall.

A winter storm watch will be in effect from Monday afternoon through the evening for Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, where the snow level could drop to as low as 3,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could bring another 6-12 inches of snowfall in places above 4,500 feet, forecasters said.

Snow Valley in Running Springs will have its first night session of the season Sunday and will stay open until 8 p.m. should weather permit after receiving 10-12 inches of fresh powder overnight.

– City News Service