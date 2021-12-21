Whether it’s a new cute and cuddly puppy or kitten that you got for Christmas or a family pet that you’ve had for years, keep it safe this holiday season by following some simple guidelines from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society based in Encinitas. Photo courtesy Rancho Coastal Humane Society

Whether it’s a new cute and cuddly puppy or kitten that you got for Christmas or a family pet that you’ve had for years, keep it safe this holiday season by following some simple guidelines from the Rancho Coastal Humane Societ based in Encinitas.

“Pets can run away on Christmas day and New Year’s Eve,” said RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “There’s a lot of noise, guests come and go, and there are plenty of opportunities for pets to do a ‘door dash.’

“Pets just want to be in a safe place. That could be a spare room or a closet. But a frightened pet can just as easily slip out the door and run down the street. When they get out, they’re in unfamiliar territory, so they keep running until they’re lost. Keep them inside. Keep them safe.”

Tips to keep your pets safe (and home) this holiday season include:

* Provide them with a crate or other safe place away from the festivities.

* Make sure they have pet food and water… and no table food.

* Remind your guests NOT to feed your pets.

* No alcohol.

* Keep pets away from the tree, packages, flames, and holiday decorations.

* Even during the party, dogs need “potty breaks.”

* Don’t put them in the yard and forget about them.

* Watch out for “door dashing” as guests come and go.

* If you’re going out on Christmas or New Year’s Eve, leave the TV or radio on.

* Make sure your pet is microchipped and the registration is up to date.

* Ask before taking your pet along to someone else’s house.

Families getting new puppies or kittens for Christmas should get them into a routine with consistent behavior.

Van Zante said holiday activities can jeopardize the training, “Your guests will be there for a few hours, but your kitten or puppy will be with you for many years. Ignoring your pet’s routine or allowing guests to teach it bad habits can impact the rest of its (and your) life. Keep your best friends … animal and human … safe this holiday season.”

The kennels, cattery, and rabbitat at Rancho Coastal Humane Society are open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Monday, and Wednesday and Thursday by appointment at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas. The shelter will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.



For more information call RCHS at 760-753-6413 or log on to www.sdpets.org.