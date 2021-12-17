It will be a chilly and windy weekend, forecasters say. according to Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

Temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees will result in frost formation in San Diego County valleys, and deserts, forecasters said.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday, but according to the National Weather Service, another cold morning is expected Sunday.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, forecasters warned.

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect for several areas including Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. The advisory extends into Riverside and Orange counties as well.

Forecasters also report that “significant” wind and rain are expected in advance of the Christmas holiday next week.