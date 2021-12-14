National Weather Service radar image shows bands of rain moving through Southern California just before 10 a.m.

Rain is falling along the San Diego County coast and snow is coming down in the mountains as a brief, powerful storm moves through on Tuesday.

“Rain is beginning to make its way into San Diego County. Snow has started to fall in the

mountains between 6,500 and 7,000 feet,” the National Weather Service said in a 9:26 a.m. advisory.

“The bulk of the widespread, heavy rain will fall through early to mid-afternoon. Showers will taper off from northwest to southeast in the late afternoon and early evening, ending completely by midnight,” the agency said.

Rainfall is expected to total .75 to 1.5 inches west of the mountains, 2 to 4 inches in the mountains and less than half an inch in the deserts.

Snow accumulation is forecast at 4 to 12 inches between 5,000 and 7,000 feet.

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Orange County, and a flood advisory for north coastal San Diego County.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Wednesday afternoon because of rough surf of 5 to 8 feet with sets to 10 feet in southern San Diego County.