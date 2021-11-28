Residents and visitors use bikes, scooters and skateboards to get around on the Pacific Beach boardwalk. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County can expect sunny and mild weather Sunday over coastal areas, and warm inland temperatures with highs in the valleys in the 80s, and 60s at the mountain resorts, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure and weak offshore flow was predicted to bring fair and warm days with cool nights all week, the NWS said.

A cooling trend was expected to begin next weekend as high pressure retreats and the marine layer rebuilds inland.

High temperatures near the coast Sunday are forecast to reach 76 degrees, 84 in the valleys, 76 in the mountains, and 83 in the deserts, forecasters said.

Slight warming can be expected through the middle of the week, with Santa Ana winds becoming strongest on Wednesday across the mountains and foothills.

“There was expected to be an overall weakening of the ridge aloft so perhaps a better chance of some patchy low clouds and fog visiting the coast over the next few days,” the weather service said.

Given the dry conditions and above-average temperatures, fire weather conditions were predicted to be somewhat elevated each day, especially in the offshore, wind-prone areas along the coastal slopes and foothills.

City News Service contributed to this article.