A red flag fire danger warning outside a fire station in Valley Center. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Gusting Santa Ana winds and dangerously dry conditions are expected to return to the region Wednesday night and on Thanksgiving Day, prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of critical fire danger that will continue into Friday.

The warning will be in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Friday for San Diego County mountains and inland valleys.

Here are the top wind gusts at 3 PM. The red outline depicts areas within a Red Flag Warning, meaning critical fire weather conditions (windy and very dry air). Winds will continue to rev up tonight. #CAwx https://t.co/HXffMQLq5R pic.twitter.com/FB1sE5i2AG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 24, 2021

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for east winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph and some isolated gusts as high as 65 mph in “wind-favored” locations.

Humidity levels will fall to between 5% and 15%.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” according to the NWS. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

The winds are expected to diminish by the weekend, along with a gradual recovery in humidity.

San Diego County government officials on Wednesday asked residents to stay alert for wildfires, and refrain from using power tools outdoors, including lawnmowers, as they can potentially spark on rocks and ignite grass or brush fires. Instead, residents should use hand tools to remove dead or dying plants near their homes.

The county also reminded residents to maintain defensible fire space around their homes and remove dead leaves, debris, and other flammable items, such as woodpiles stacked against structures.

During a high fire season, people should also:

be careful with smoking materials to avoid accidentally starting a fire

never pull their vehicle over in grass as it can ignite a blaze, and make sure their vehicle is well maintained

if their vehicle has a trailer, make sure its chains don’t drag on the ground while driving

City News Service contributed to this article.