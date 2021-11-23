Officer Byler with his wife Mariah and their three daughters. Courtesy GoFundMe

An Escondido police officer has died following a nearly two-year battle with cancer, the police department announced Tuesday.

Brett Byler died Nov. 14 from glioblastoma. He was 32.

After a brain tumor was discovered in February 2020, Byler underwent surgery and “numerous treatments, all while spending as much time as he possibly could with his family and loved ones,” according to an Escondido Police Department statement.

He is survived by his wife, Mariah, and their three young daughters Brynlee, Barrett and Bellamy. The Byler family was featured on “Today” in April of 2020.

Prior to working for Escondido police, Byler served in the Marine Corps and as a police officer with the Department of Defense and the San Diego Police Department.

Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso called Byler “an outstanding police officer” who “will always be remembered for his love of police work and his phenomenal sense of humor. In fact, during my last visit with Brett, he was still enjoying his time watching videos of vehicle pursuits. Brett LOVED being a cop!”

Donations for the family can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/byler-family.

City News Service contributed to this article.