A buffalo at the Children’s Nature Retreat sits as the Valley Fire burns in the background, September 2020. Courtesy photo

The Children’s Nature Retreat will host its ninth annual fundraiser titled, “An Evening on Safari” on Saturday.

Beginning at 4 p.m., the safari-themed event will host a cocktail reception followed by a three-course gourmet dinner. Live entertainment will be provided by the talented international group, Sharon Katz and The Peace Train.

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to participate in live and silent auctions, containing prizes from week-long stay in Ireland, as well as an overnight stay at the retreat with all proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.

The Children’s Nature Retreat is located on 20-acres of land and home to more than 170 domesticated livestock and exotic animals.

Individual tickets for the event are $150 while VIP tickets are $250, which include a private tour of the entire facility before the event begins at 3 p.m.).

For more details about the gala, visit ChildrensNatureRetreat.org/9th-annual-fundraiser-gala-safari-2021/ or call (619) 320-4942.