On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, memorials, parades and other events commemorating those who lost their lives are slated across San Diego County Saturday.

A memorial tribute is set for 2:30 p.m. on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum, which will include a reading of the names of first responders who lost their lives in the attacks, a tolling of the bells with an emergency helicopter flyover, a 21-gun salute and a harbor police fireboat water display.

The Coronado Fire Department will hold a 9/11 memorial ceremony at 6:45 a.m. at Fire Station 36, with Coronado firefighters, police, lifeguards and local military personnel expected in attendance. Local first responders will mark the attacks with an invocation, a moment of silence and a symbolic ringing of the station’s bell.

Another event in Coronado will be hosted by Rotary District 5340 at 8 a.m. at Hotel del Coronado. More than 100 first responders will be recognized during a commemoration, with representation from police, fire, EMT, health care and military expected.

The Chula Vista Police Foundation will host an “Evening With Heroes” at 4 p.m. honoring both the “heroes of the Chula Vista Police Department as well as those in our community that have gone above and beyond in the call of service.” The event will include a special 9/11 tribute.

At the Del Mar Surf Cup Sports Park, Mainly Mozart, in collaboration with the National Conflict Resolution Center, will host a 7:30 p.m. benefit concert, which organizers say “will raise funds and bring awareness to NCRC’s mission to overcome hatred, intolerance and incivility while ensuring the memories of the heroes and victims are not forgotten.” The event will feature members of the Del Mar Fire Department and Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District, who will participate in a special 9/11 tribute.

In Escondido, the Brothers of 6 group will host a Patriot Day Remembrance Dinner at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 149. All proceeds will go to California wildfire relief.

In Fallbrook, the North County Fire Protection District, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion will hold a 9/11 memorial event at 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1, which will include a guest speaker, bell ceremony and color guard.

The city of Imperial Beach will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony is planned at 6:45 a.m. at City Hall.

National City will host an online remembrance ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m., featuring guest speaker Brennan Savage, a retired FDNY firefighter. The event will be livestreamed on the National City and the National City Firefighters Local 2744 Facebook pages.

Oceanside’s police and fire departments will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Junior Seau Oceanside Pier Amphitheatre, which will include a ceremonial “last mile” walk. Staging begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center flagpole at City Hall. A flag salute, playing of “Taps” and remarks by officials will be part of the ceremony.

Also in Oceanside, a second annual “We the people American flag unfolding” ceremony will be held at noon at the Oceanside Pier. It will include a moment of silence, prayer and display of a 30×60 American flag.

Oceanside’s St. Thomas More Catholic Church will also host a musical performance by the Concordia Wind Orchestra titled “Moments of Silence and Music, Remembering a Historic American Day: September 11, 2001.” A presentation of colors by the Oceanside Fire Department is also part of the event.

The 56th Poway Rotary Parade starts at 9 a.m., featuring high school bands, equestrian units, pageant courts and first responders. The parade starts at Pomerado and Poway roads, and continues to Bowron Road.

In Valley Center, a “reading of the names” will be held at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 28234 Lilac Road. The ceremony is part of the Patriot Day Firehouse Fair at the Valley Center Community Hall, which will include live entertainment, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, pie and watermelon eating contests, a live auction and more. Proceeds help pay for the future Fire Station 3 on Cole Grade Road.

Several memorials are also slated for those looking to take part in a more active remembrance.

The 20th Anniversary Climb to Remember will have participants scaling the Naval Base San Diego Beacon Tower by climbing 864 stairs, or completing two towers for a total of 1,728 stairs.

The 3rd annual 9/11 Never Forget Half-Marathon Run is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Oceanside Pier and is dedicated to “our brothers and sisters that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.” The 13-mile run will span the pier to Moonlight Beach.

In Lakeside, a 9/11 memorial walk entitled “Never Forget” is set to begin at 6:45 a.m. on Maine Avenue from Mary’s Donuts to the Lakeside Historical Society.

In Rancho Bernardo, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a 5K taking off at 8:30 a.m. at Rancho Bernardo High School. The annual race “will unite the community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and honor the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military and first responders who serve our country and our communities,” according to organizers.

Bikers and motorists are also set to take to the streets for a series of memorial rides.

In Kearny Mesa, the Indian Motorcycle Riders will take off from Indian Motorcycle of San Diego and ride to Josie’s Hideout in Santa Ysabel.

In San Marcos, Biggs Harley Davidson will host a 9/11 Patriot Ride “to remember and honor our heroes.” The ride take off from Biggs Harley in San Marcos and head to Mt. Soledad.

–City News Service