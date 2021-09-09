Hot temperatures will continue inland through Sunday, giving way to low humidity and fire weather. Photo credit: @NWSSanDiego, via Twitter

Scattered thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon, are expected to continue in remote parts of San Diego County through Friday, forecasters said, but fire weather will follow next week.

Authorities called off a flood advisory at 5:15 p.m. Thursday as the heavy rain tapered off, scattered thunderstorms continued into the evening.

Random showers are popping up in the San Diego County coastal areas. A few lightning strikes have been reported with the cell between National City and Mission Valley. Brief moderate to heavy rain is possible. — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 10, 2021

Hot temperatures are expected through Sunday in the county’s mountains, deserts and in some inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Local valley and mountain areas will face temperatures of up to 100 degrees through Sunday. Coastal temperatures are expected to range from 75 to 89.

The hot weather led to Flex Alerts on Wednesday and Thursday.

They predict more moderate temperatures for the beginning of the week, but also drier conditions.

Hot and very dry weather is expected, with gusty afternoon winds, resulting in elevated fire risks, especially over mountains and valleys.

Humidity as low as 15% is expected through Wednesday, with wind gusts of up to 25 mph each afternoon.

In addition, elevated to high surf will begin Sunday at local beaches, continuing through Wednesday.

The highest surf is predicted along North County beaches and in Orange County, with sets of 6 to 8 feet.

– City News Service contributed to this report.