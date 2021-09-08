Sunrise from Mt. Woodson in East County on Wednesday. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN network

The National Weather Service office in San Diego issued separate heat advisories for the mountains and inland valleys through Friday.

The first advisory covers the county mountains, including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley, from Wednesday morning through 9 p.m. Friday.

The second advisory encompasses the inland valleys and cities of Escondido and Poway beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday and continuing to 9 p.m. Friday.

“High pressure will continue above-average high temperatures for inland areas into the weekend,” the weather service said.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast to be 74 to 79 near the coast, 81 to 86 inland, 85 to 90 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 91 to 98 in the mountains and 106 to 111 in the deserts.

Because of excessive heat across the West, the California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.