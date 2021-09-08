Power lines in Carlsbad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

With above-normal temperatures forecast for much of California and the West, the manager of the state’s power grid issued a statewide Flex Alert that will take effect Wednesday afternoon, calling for voluntary electricity conservation.

The California Independent System Operator said the Flex Alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday “due to predicted high energy demand and tight supplies on the power grid.”

High temperatures are expected through Friday across the western United States due to a high-pressure system over the Great Basin.

“Excessive heat warnings remain in effect over the Mojave Desert while heat advisories are also posted over most of the interior valleys of California,” the National Weather Service said. “Record high temperatures can be expected each afternoon at many locations.”

In San Diego County, highs on Wednesday are forecast to be 74 to 79 near the coast, 81 to 86 inland, 85 to 90 in the western valleys, 93 to 98 near the foothills, 91 to 98 in the mountains and 106 to 111 in the deserts.

The ISO said the Flex Alert was issued because of expected high demand for air conditioning during the hot afternoons.

“The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential,” the ISO said.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to raise their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights.

To take full advantage of all available supply, the ISO also issued a restricted maintenance request for noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, notifying power companies to avoid taking generators offline for routine maintenance.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” the ISO said.

So far this year California has not experienced any rotating blackouts as was the case in 2021 during several heat waves.

City News Service contributed to this article.