A holiday weekend in Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

County health officials urge anyone celebrating Labor Day to use extreme caution when gathering with others, wearing face coverings whenever possible and practicing social distancing.

This applies whether traveling or attending special events set for Monday.

It was “pretty busy” Sunday at San Diego International Airport, but not as hectic as it used to be on a Labor Day weekend prior to the pandemic, an airport official said.

“It’s definitely picking up,” airport spokesperson Pouya Abdomrasoul told City News Service. “Today is most likely to be the busiest.”

Masks are required when inside the airport and on airplanes, the airport reminded travelers.

Local Labor Day events include a one-mile swim around the Oceanside Pier at 8:30 a.m. Monday at 200 The Strand North. The event is sponsored by the Oceanside Swim Club.

At 10 a.m., a Labor Day rally will be held in support of essential workers at CVS Pharmacy, 3327 Rosecrans St. in Point Loma. The rally is sponsored by UFCW Local 135 and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council. The union workers are seeking a new contract.

The weather along the coast and in some valleys on Monday was expected to be a few degrees cooler than Sunday. A coastal eddy is forecast for Sunday night.

San Diego lifeguards and the National Weather Service were warning beachgoers of elevated surf. The high waves can create dangerous swimming conditions, including a high risk of rip currents.

Parking lots at area beaches were expected to fill up quickly early Monday, with gridlock possible in some coastal zones due to holiday crowds.

– City News Service