High surf in La Jolla. Photo by Chris Stone

Beachgoers beware – swimming conditions will be hazardous to close out the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service warned of high surf and rip currents beginning Sunday morning and continuing through late on Labor Day.

Surf will reach 3 to 4 feet, accompanied by strong rip currents, forecasters said.

The NWS issues beach hazards statement “when threats such as strong rip currents, elevated surf heights, minor tidal overflow or lightning are possible.

The NWS advised that beachgoers pay heed to posted warning signs, talk to lifeguards before swimming and opt to swim near lifeguard stations.

Highs, meanwhile, are expected to reach the high 70s and low 80s at the beach for the holiday weekend.

Spending Labor Day Weekend on the beach? Elevated surf will increase the risk of strong #ripcurrents on Sunday and Monday. Make sure you talk to a lifeguard before getting in the water and to always swim near a lifeguard. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/o2kkARXgnn — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 3, 2021

– City News Service contributed to this report.