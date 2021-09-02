Sunrise from Otay Mountain on a hot day last summer. Courtesy UCSD HPWREN camera network

The National Weather Service is forecasting a hot Labor Day weekend for inland areas of San Diego County.

“Widespread above average temperatures expected for inland locations Saturday through Monday west of the mountains, and through Tuesday in the deserts,” the weather service advised in its forecast on Thursday.

Inland highs are expected to reach into the mid 90s and exceed 110 in the deserts over the weekend.

The heat is due to a ridge of high pressure currently situated over the central United States that will migrate westward over the next several days.

“A noticeable warmup will occur for Saturday into early next week. The highs look to peak on Sunday,” the weather service said.

Temperatures will be seasonal at the beaches, however, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a 4 foot surf.

Highs on Friday before the weekend begins are expected to be 73 to 78 near the coast, 77 to 82 inland, 81 to 86 in the western valleys, 86 to 91 near the foothills, 84 to 92 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.