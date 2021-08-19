Ray Chavez is honored aboard the USS Midway in 2014. Navy photo

The Poway Post Office was scheduled to be dedicated this morning to Ray Chavez, a U.S. Navy veteran who, until his 2018 death at age 106, was the oldest living survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

A plaque honoring Chavez was to be unveiled at 9 a.m. at the post office, located at 13308 Midland Road in Poway.

Chavez’s daughter, Kathleen Chavez, also a Navy veteran, was expected to be on hand.

The bill to dedicate the post office to Chavez was proposed in 2019 by Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) and signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020.

Chavez died in his sleep on Nov. 21, 2018 and was buried at Miramar National Cemetery.

–City News Service