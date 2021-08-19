A Frontier Airlines jetliner. Courtesy of the airline

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that it is proposing more than $500,000 in civil penalties against airline passengers for “alleged unruly behavior.”

That total includes more than $50,000 in fines against four people who flew out of San Diego.

The unnamed passengers were referenced in an FAA statement .

Three passengers on a Jan. 29 Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas were fined $13,000 each for “allegedly refusing to comply with the facemask mandate and drinking alcohol that the airline did not serve.”

Two of the passengers also stood accused of “interfering with flight crew members.”

Thursday’s statement also announced a $17,530 fine against an unnamed man flying from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale on April 16.

The FAA says he allegedly interfered “with crew members after failing to comply with the face mask mandate, vaping on the aircraft and drinking alcohol not served by the airline. Law enforcement met him at the gate.”

The fines are part of the FAA’s zero-tolerance policy, adopted earlier this year, regarding passenger disruptions.

Since the beginning of the year, the FAA says it has received 3,889 reports regarding disruptive passengers; 2,867 of them involve passengers refusing to comply with mask mandates.

More than $1 million in fines have been levied against passengers during that time frame.

Last month, the FAA also announced it was levying a $13,000 fine against an unnamed passenger on a Jan. 29 Frontier flight from San Diego to Las Vegas. It was uncertain whether it was the same flight as the one the FAA referenced Thursday.