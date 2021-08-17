Women walk along La Jolla Shores Beach in the rain. Photo by Chris Stone

A deep marine later could produce drizzle and light showers for San Diego’s coast and valleys through Thursday, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

“The marine layer will deepen and should produce some drizzle or a few light showers for the coast and valleys, mainly late nights and mornings tonight into Thursday,” the weather service said.

The chance of rain was forecast at 20%, but the rainfall amount was expected to be just a few hundredths of an inch.

Highs on Wednesday will be 76 to 81 along the coast, 80 to 85 inland, 76 to 85 in the mountains and 99 to 104 in the deserts.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected through the mountain passes and across parts of the deserts over the next three days, possibly making driving difficult.