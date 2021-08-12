People enjoyed watching the waves and surfers from the Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting a warm, dry weekend for the region, though there is a chance of thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday.

Temperatures will be 5 degrees above normal in most areas, but as much as 10 degrees warmer in the deserts.

“Drier and warmer conditions through this weekend, with a heat wave expanding from the Pacific Northwest south,” the weather service said. “There will also be a chance of thunderstorms returning to the mountains and deserts, from Sunday through Wednesday.”

Temperatures over the next three days are forecast to be in the mid 70s along the coast, low 80s inland, mid to upper 80s in the valleys, low 90s in the mountains and over 110 in the deserts.

Calm beach conditions are expected, with patchy fog in the mornings.